Commerce leaders are slated to take action on a request later this month that would be a big step toward the opening of the 1818 Brewing Company.
1818 Brewing has submitted its request to allow the company to manufacture and sell beer at the facility. The Commerce City Council is slated to take action on the matter at its July 17 meeting.
The 1818 project has faced several delays since work began, but work seems to have picked up in recent months. A sign has been installed outside the building and significant work has been done inside the facility.
The owner hopes to be able to open the facility later this year (possibly September).
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items up for a vote July 17 include:
•closing a small portion of Church Street at Clayton and East College streets. The small road/alley is not used regularly. The item was tabled last month.
•a guaranteed maximum price for the Civic Center/City Hall building. The item was tabled from last month.
•removing a code ordinance concerning the pre-treatment facility. The city no longer owns the pre-treatment facility after selling it to Kerry Foods.
•street closures and an event zone for a third installment of the Concerts on Cherry Summer Concert Series. The concert is planned Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. The Cherry Street parking lot will be closed on that date from 6 p.m. to midnight.
