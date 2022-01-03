The Pendergrass City Council, at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 28, accepted a 24-acre tract of property via deed of gift from John R. Yost.
The property is located on Hwy. 129 North.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•adopted the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.
•discussed the success of the Christmas with Santa event earlier in December.
•held the swearing-in ceremony for council member Nicholas Geiman. State Court Judge Robert Alexander performed the ceremony.
