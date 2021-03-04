A development of regional impact (DRI) has been filed for a massive warehouse project in Pendergrass.
The filing shows that developers plan to build three, one-million sq. ft. buildings for a total of 3 million sq. ft.
The project is located along the northeast side of Hwy. 129 in the town on a little over 280 acres.
The project is being done by 49th Street Properties LP of Gainesville, which owns the property.
At build-out, the project is expected to be valued at $140 million.
The area abuts other industrial development near I-85.
