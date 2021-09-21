Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jackson County over the past week. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 164 county residents have died during the pandemic (along with 13 probable COVID deaths).
It’s not clear if those deaths occurred last week, or if there’s a lag in the state’s reporting.
Meanwhile, the number of cases being reported in the county has gone down.
On Sept. 20, the moving 7-day average was 53 cases per day in Jackson County, down from 77 the week prior (Sept. 13).
Over the past two weeks, there have been 915 new COVID cases reported in the county. That’s down from the week prior, but is still double the state average rate per capita.
There have been 12,044 COVID cases in Jackson County since the start of the pandemic, the fifth highest per capita of any county in the state.
Forty percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
SCHOOL NUMBERS
The county’s three school systems reported the following at the end of last week:
•Commerce City Schools — 5 active cases between students and staff, down from 27 the week prior
•Jefferson City Schools — 16 active cases between students and staff, down from 26 the week prior
•Jackson County — 59 new cases (down 35.2% from the week prior)
