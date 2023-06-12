A look back at the headlines from the past 50 years:
•School property eyed in Commerce — The possible purchase of additional property for the Commerce school system was set to be a topic when the Commerce Board of Education appeared before the Commerce council in June 1973.
•JCHS field to get improvements; County school system raises lunches to 35-cents — Massive improvement of the athletic fields at Jackson County High-Elementary School, concern over the shortage of gasoline and the rising cost of school lunches highlighted the Jackson County School Board meeting in June 1973. (The board voted to raise the price of school lunches from 30-cents to 35-cents).
•Commerce trio linked to ‘major’ cocaine ring — Three members of a Commerce family were arrested in their homes in June 1983 in connection with a conspiracy to import an estimated 660 pounds of cocaine from South America.
•Name to stop merger efforts? – The proposed new high school still had no name as of June 1993. Failure to agree on a name could break the merger negotiations between the Commerce Council and Jackson County Board of Education, it was announced in a 1993 story. A couple suggestions were made for the name, including Commerce-Jackson Comprehensive High School, Jackson-Commerce Comprehensive High School and Commerce Area High School.
•Employees appeal BOC decision — Two former county workers whose positions were abolished in June 1993 due to the consolidation of E-911 and the Jackson County Emergency Medical Services planned to make an appeal to the board of commissioners.
•Chairman blasts editor — For the fifth time in 2003, Jackson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harold Fletcher berated newspaper editor Mike Buffington at a public meeting. During the BOC’s monthly meeting, Fletcher berated Buffington on three occasions, although never by name. Buffington had been critical of the Fletcher administration’s handling of several controversial issues, including efforts to build a new courthouse, the 2001 takeover of the former city-county planning commission, and the 2003 effort to take over the water authority.
•10 furlough days set for JCSS — Cuts to the Jackson County School System calendar may not be as deep as expected, it was announced in June 2013. The system said it was opting to have five administrative furlough days and 10 teacher furlough days (down from the initial 13 furlough days the district thought it needed).
•Actress charged with mailing Ricin-laced letters formerly from Jefferson — Shannon Guess, an actress who formerly lived in Jefferson, was arrested in 2013 for mailing Ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
•BOE race challenged — Incumbent Jackson County Board of Education member Steve Bryant challenged election results in June 2018 after being defeated by challenger Don Clerici.
•Hands-free law goes into effect — Hold the phone. Or better yet, don’t. Georgia’s new hands-free driving law was set to go into effect July 1, 2018, and local law enforcement officials were trying to get the public prepared for the new rules.
•Jefferson projects get packed public hearings — Two controversial proposals got packed public hearings at the Jefferson City’s Council’s June 13, 2022, work session. One request was for an active-adult community on Old Pendergrass Rd., the other for a warehouse facility on Hog Mountain Road.
•Commerce package store first to sell liquor — Commerce Tobacco Outlet became the first establishment in the city to begin selling liquor in 2022, after city residents voted in November 2021 to approve a referendum to allow the sale of liquor by the package.
