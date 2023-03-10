A 7-Eleven and Peterbilt Dealership are planned in Jackson County. According to a development of regional impact (DRI) submission, the project is planned on two parcels totaling approximately 16 acres at the corner of Bill Wright and Holly Springs roads.
The project includes construction of a 7-Eleven convenience store with 16 regular fueling locations and four diesel semi-truck fueling locations. It also includes the construction of a Peterbilt Truck Sales and Repair Center. The convenience store is proposed to total 4,872 square feet and the truck sales building will total 30,530 square feet.
