Bob Harper had a stomach virus that he just couldn’t shake. Or at least that’s what he thought it was.
The 73-year-old Harper, a lifelong Commerce resident, returned from a 10-day trip to Hawaii just over two weeks ago and found himself suffering from a fever and chills.
He figured he’d get better in a few days. He didn’t. As it turns out, he was one of Jackson County’s first confirmed coronavirus cases in late March. The county now has 18 confirmed cases (as of April 6).
Harper spent seven days recovering at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center from COVID-19 and walking pneumonia. He’s better now, resting at home, but still feels the physical toll the highly-contagious virus took on him. Harper said he’s weak and tired from having been “flat on his back for two weeks.”
But he also considers himself “very fortunate.”
“At my age of 73, I guess I’m lucky that I was able to make it through with no more complications than I had,” Harper said.
Like many, Harper wasn’t overly concerned about COVID-19 when he began hearing about it, saying he never thought he’d get it.
SYMPTOMS
But it became very real to him. Harper’s coronavirus symptoms started just after his return to Commerce from Hawaii, though his initial signs differed somewhat from other cases.
“Actually, I never, ever coughed … I never had any upper respiratory problems,” Harper said. “But I just felt sick, like a flu or a stomach virus. I was cold (and had) chills. I’d have uncontrollable shaking.”
He continued to think it would go away. But when Harper’s condition didn’t improve after five days, he sought medical attention at an urgent care facility in Jefferson, which sent him straight to Piedmont Athens Regional.
The facility admitted him immediately and tested him for coronavirus. The results came back within two days — he had COVID-19.
His reaction?
“Scared,” Harper said.
Scared in particular because, being in his 70s, he fell into an age group that COVID-19 affects more severely than the rest of the population.
“I’m 73,” he said. “I’m pretty active, and I’m healthy, but I’m still 73. Somebody told me, it’s the second week that you’re either going to get better or you’re going to take a downturn, and you could die from it.”
Harper was also diagnosed with walking pneumonia after a chest X-ray.
He was administered oxygen through his nose, receiving it for six days of his stay. Harper’s status never deteriorated and he was never on a ventilator.
Harper called the medical staff “great” during his hospitalization, noting that he was probably one of the first 10 COVID-19 cases the facility had dealt with.
Aside from visits from medical staff, Harper was in isolation while treated for the dangerous virus. No family for friends could visit him as the facility was under lockdown to guard against the spread of the virus.
With nothing else do to, Harper passed the time by watching hours of GPB (out of preference for its lack of commercials).
A second X-Ray of his chest, taken four or five days into his stay, showed improvement. But he said he really felt he turned the corner when his fever, which rose to above 102 degrees, finally broke after about five days. He noted that his fever had been bad enough at home prior to hospitalization that he would wake up “soaking wet at night.”
“I was a pretty sick puppy there for a while,” Harper said.
LIKELY INFECTED ON TRIP
Harper believes he contracted coronavirus at some point during his trip to Hawaii — and he wasn’t alone in his illness.
All three people who joined him on the trip became sick as well. One other person has tested positive for coronavirus, while another awaits test results, Harper said. Another is experiencing coronavirus symptoms but has not been tested.
Harper suspects they all gave it to one another.
He said the initial exposure could have occurred in Hawaii, during either flight, or during a layover at LAX in Los Angeles. Harper thinks it happened on the plane.
“All of us have different theories about it,” he said.
Looking back, Harper wonders how many others they possibly exposed to COVID-19 through the handrails and everything else they touched on their trip.
“I guess that all four of us were giving it to everybody else while we were symptom-free,” Harper said. "Because it takes you a while before you start getting sick."
BACK HOME
Harper, who’s retired from the petroleum equipment business, credits being healthy prior to his illness and his active lifestyle — he travels often — for his recovery from coronavirus. He’s trying to do some walking at his house to regain some of his stamina, though he thinks he’s possibly suffering from the lingering effects of walking pneumonia.
“I’m trying to walk from the house to the mailbox to build up my strength again and when I do, I’m just huffing and puffing,” he said.
But he’s back home, happy to be in his recliner and in front of his big-screen television, which he missed while in the hospital.
Harper’s advice as a coronavirus survivor?
“Everybody just be careful and cautious because it can be really bad,” Harper said. “I’m lucky, and I’m fortunate … I’m fortunate that it wasn’t any worse than it was.”
