A little over 8,150 doses of the Covid vaccine have been given in Jackson County, but only 2,765 people have had both doses.
The county continues to have a low rate compared to most other areas of the state on a per capita basis. But over the last week, the pace of vaccinations picked up, largely due to programs that administered the vaccine to local teachers.
As a third vaccine begins to make its way into the market, the rate of vaccinations is expected to pick up. That is also being affected by new state rules that went into effect this week that that allow those over age 55 to be vaccinated, along with younger people who have underlying health problems.
Meanwhile, the rate of new cases in Jackson County has dropped to its lowest level since June. Total confirmed deaths are at 127 with 11 other suspected to be from the virus in the county.
