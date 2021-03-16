Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.