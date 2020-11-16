Eight bridges were listed among the top 40 "most deficient bridges in Northeast Georgia" according to TRIP, a nonprofit research form in Washington D.C.
According to the TRIP report, 12% (127 of 1,022) of locally and state-maintained bridges in the Northeast Georgia region are rated as deficient.
Bridges that are rated as deficient meet at least one of the following criteria: Significant deterioration of a major component of the bridge; restriction to carrying only lighter-weight vehicles; or a carrying capacity of 18 tons or less which restricts larger commercial vehicles.
In the Northeast Georgia region, 18 bridges have significant deterioration to one of the major components, 93 bridges have a carrying capacity of 18 tons or less, and 115 bridges are restricted to carrying only lower-weight vehicles.
The eight bridges listed from Jackson County are all on the list due to having a low carrying capacity under 18 tons.
The bridges on the list are:
• SR. 334 over Sandy Creek
• Woods Bridge over the North Oconee River
• Ethridge Road bridge over the Middle Oconee River
• Valentine Industrial Parkway bridge over I-85.
• Sanford Road bridge over Sandy Creek
• Old Pendergrass Road bridge over the Middle Oconee River
• Deadwyler Road bridge over the North Oconee River
• Cooper Bridge Road over Walnut Creek
