Eight more Jackson County residents have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of reported deaths rose to 270 with 14 probable COVID-19 deaths.
(There’s a lag in state reporting, so it’s not clear when the deaths occurred).
Meanwhile, the rate of COVID spread has continued to remain low. As of March 21, only 33 new COVID cases had been reported in Jackson County over the past two weeks. The rolling seven-day average is 2.1 new cases per day.
The county has seen 18,510 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-seven percent of Jackson Countians are vaccinated against the virus with 19% having gotten a booster shot.
