A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy has died in the line of duty. Deputy Lena Marshall was shot during a domestic call in West Jackson on Friday, Nov. 5. She died on Monday, Nov. 8.
The shooting happened during a domestic call at a residence on Hwy. 124 near Publix around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, deputies were called to a residence at 6416 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, where homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with a woman at the front door who pulled a firearm and pointed it at deputies. The deputies ordered the woman to drop the weapon, but she opened fire on the deputies, striking Marshall.
The second deputy on the scene returned fire, striking and killing the alleged shooter, Jessica Worsham, 43, of Hoschton. Worsham had previously shared a multitude of videos online in which she expressed hatred towards the county judicial system and law enforcement. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said the department was familiar with Worsham, but they didn't know she and her children had moved into that residence.
“My deputies didn’t know she was there (in the house); they were just going to a domestic, they didn’t know. We had talked about her; they had been cautioned if they dealt with her… I felt like she would do what she said she wanted to do (on the videos)," said Mangum, adding that the shooter claimed she was a "sovereign citizen" and immune from the law.
Marshall was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition and ultimately succumbed to her injuries Monday, Nov. 8.
“As Sheriff, and on behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it is with a heavy heart that I advise you all that we lost Deputy Lena Marshall around 3:50 p.m. today,” Mangum said in a brief update Monday. “Once arrangements have been made, we will provide that information. Please respect the privacy of Deputy Marshall’s family at this difficult time.”
Deputy Marshall is the first female officer to die in the line of duty in Jackson County.
The local law enforcement community and the larger community as a whole are mourning the loss of Deputy Marshall.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of Deputy Marshall as well as her friends and colleagues at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office," said Jackson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Crow. "She joined the sheriff’s department in June 2020 and faithfully served our community. We are thankful for Deputy Marshall’s service; she will be greatly missed.”
Flags across the county are being flown at half-mast. Condolences have flooded in on social media for Marshall's family and the entire JCSO. Several public safety agencies, along with community members, have posted memorials on social media with Marshall's badge number, #4163.
A GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/cc94gc-from-our-families-to-yours) was set up shortly after the shooting. As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 9), over $43,000 had been raised.
Mangum said the department has established a bank account for donations for the family. The "Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund" has been set up at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson. Donations can be made at any Northeast Georgia Bank.
'A WARRIOR'
Deputy Marshall had been in law enforcement for over a decade.
Marshall was born and raised in California, but later moved to Georgia and graduated from Cherokee County High School. She went to work as a civilian employee for the Lawrenceville Police Department and put herself through the police academy. She took a job with the Winder Police Department and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office hired her later. She had SWAT certification, K9 certification and was a field training officer in Barrow County.
“Not any certification she didn’t have,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. “She worked her butt off.”
She got a K9 dog while employed with the BCSO and loved it. A passionate dog-lover, Marshall was reportedly in tears when she was assigned a K9 because she loved dogs so much.
"It was her passion," Sheriff Smith added.
After some time, she went to work in Texas for a firm that did the initial training of K9 police dogs. But she wanted to be closer to her three children and moved back to Georgia. She took a job with the JCSO in 2020.
During her tenure in Jackson County, Deputy Marshall worked across the various zones, covering the expanse of the entire county. She always worked night shifts and served as a field training officer.
Both Sheriff Mangum and Sheriff Smith described Marshall as a tough officer and a hard worker.
“She was a good deputy, did a good job. She got in there; she wasn’t scared of anything," Mangum said.
“She was a beautiful young lady, but a warrior. Nothing she couldn’t do or try to do," Smith echoed. "...She never backed down from a challenge."
Both said she also loved her job serving her community.
“A good deputy who cared about her job and was a true public servant," Mangum said.
