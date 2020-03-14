The last week has been an extraordinary time in our community and our nation. The realization has hit all of us that the new Coronavirus is not going to just go away and that it is likely to have an impact on all of us. As a community, we need to be prepared to deal with some difficult days ahead.
Those of us at The Jackson Herald believe our role in this emergency is to provide our communities and readers timely and accurate information. We are not social media where rumors, fake memes and other disinformation proliferates.
To that end, we have refocused our reporting staff in recent days to follow the breaking news about how our local governments, businesses and other institutions are responding to this national emergency.
In addition, we have instituted a policy that any story dealing with the Coronavirus and its impact will be free to all readers on our website.
We realize that there's a huge flow of information coming out from around the state and nation, but our focus will be mostly on what's happening here in Jackson County. We are in touch with the county's top emergency officials on a regular basis and they have been very open in wanting to share what they know as this crisis evolves.
In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to bring you updated information about what is happening here in Jackson County with this pandemic.
These are extraordinary times and we're committed to bringing you the information you need to make decisions for yourself, your family and your community.
Stay safe.
Mike Buffington
Editor
The Jackson Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.