Commerce High School senior Alex Logan tries to take any opportunity he can to play guitar. Whether it’s playing hymns for his church or heavy metal music with his friends, Logan tries to play any chance he gets. That commitment to music has led to a range of accomplishments, most recently being named to the Georgia Music Educators Association’s All-State Jazz Band.
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Music runs in Logan’s family. Logan said his dad, Joel, was a big inspiration for him.
“I started playing guitar when I was around 13,” Logan said. “My dad plays and I listened to him play for people which made me want to do it.”
He and his dad enjoy playing Southern rock and country music at home.
“He and I play and sing and have a good time,” Logan said.
Logan’s brother is also a musician and plays a number of instruments. The two siblings got to play together in the marching band this year.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Logan said. “This year in the marching band, he and I were playing guitar and bass. So we were kind of like the little rock band with the marching band, and my buddy Jay playing drums.”
Logan said it’s also been enjoyable to come home from school and work on music with his brother.
“It’s a cool feeling playing with your brother,” he said.
TIME AT CHS
Logan’s music career began in middle school where he played trombone for three years. He’s played a number of instruments over the years, although he’s most known for his talents on the guitar.
“I really like guitar music. It doesn’t matter if it’s jazz or country or heavy metal. If it’s just fun on the guitar, I have fun,” Logan said, adding that his favorite genres are rock and heavy metal.
Logan didn’t join the band when he started at the high school because it was focused on marching band and he no longer wanted to play trombone as his main instrument. But that changed his sophomore year when he decided to play guitar in the school’s talent show. Travis Roye, the CHS band teacher, heard him perform and asked if he’d join the band.
“Mr. Roye really liked what I played,” said Logan. “I played ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne and got third place. He offered to have me play in the band.”
Logan agreed and said his time at CHS has allowed him to diversify his practice.
“He’s had me do all kinds of crazy stuff,” Logan said, adding that Roye likes to have diverse concerts ranging from jazz music to rock music.
Roye said Logan has been an asset to the school’s band program and said he’s enjoyed watching his talents grow and mature.
“Alex Logan is an amazing young man with unlimited potential and God-given talent,” said Roye. “He has been an incredible and valuable part of the Commerce High School band program for the past three years performing in the marching band, concert band, jazz band and percussion ensemble. He is a natural dynamo prodigy on the guitar and has grown from an unbridled yet skilled musician into a polished and mature performer.”
Roye’s not the only one who recognizes Logan’s talents. Logan previously auditioned for and was selected for the All-District Honor Band, along with fellow CHS student Jay Long.
Logan then spent months learning about jazz music and preparing for the All-State Jazz Band auditions. He was ultimately chosen as alternate, one of the top two performers in the state.
“I was surprised to make it,” he said. “…Second place in the state for not even playing this music for like five months is pretty good I think.”
FUTURE PLANS
Logan hopes he’ll be able to make a career out of music, but recognizes the challenges of it.
“The problem with music is there’s not a lot of job openings,” he said. “It’s real tough to get a job that’s got consistent pay.”
Logan said he may pursue a career working for a studio or in teaching. He is looking at universities with music production degrees.
Whatever Logan decides to do in the future, Commerce school superintendent Dr. Joy Tolbert knows he’ll be successful at it.
“Alex has been a Commerce Tiger since kindergarten,” Tolbert said. “We have had the pleasure of watching him mature into the young man he is today. Alex possesses all of the attributes to be successful. Not only is Alex a phenomenal musician, but he also excels academically in our challenging advanced and honors/AP courses. As Alex graduates with the CHS Class of 2022, our school community will miss Alex entertaining us on Friday nights with his electric guitar. Alex has been blessed with many talents, and I know the future holds unlimited possibilities for Alex Logan.”
Roye echoed that, adding that the senior will leave behind a legacy in the school’s band program.
“His future is incredibly bright as he gets prepared to graduate in the coming months,” said Roye. “We will miss him for not only his outstanding musicianship, but we will also miss the exemplary young man that he is. He is one of the most respectful, kind, thoughtful, intelligent and upstanding young people I've had the privilege to teach. The stage and the field will not be the same without him, but his spirit, energy, enthusiasm, zest and unwavering love and passion for music will resonate with our band program long after his exit stage left."
