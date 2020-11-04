Although the nation continued to wait early Wednesday morning on the final results of a hotly-contested presidential contest, Jackson County voters made their choice known with a strong voice.
Republican President Donald Trump won a whopping 78% of Jackson County votes in the race, trouncing Democrat Joe Biden. That was about the same as in 2016 when Trump carried Jackson County with 79% of the vote over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
That same strong Republican showing went down the ballot in Jackson County as Republican candidates soundly defeated all Democratic challengers.
The county had a 73% turnout. Some 37,823 people voted in the General Election, a little over 10,000 more voters than in the 2016 presidential election.
Locally, Democrats fielded a larger number of candidates than at any time in recent history in a bid to make a dent in the area's Red wall. But even with a huge number of new voters, the county remained firmly in Republican hands.
Some key results:
• Incumbent Republican county commissioners Chas Hardy and Jim Hix both held their seats against Democratic challengers.
• Incumbent Rep. Tommy Benton soundly defeated Democratic challenger Pete Fuller.
• Jackson County Republican Andrew Clyde was headed for victory in the U.S. House District 9 seat. Clyde easily carried Jackson County.
• Rep. Doug Collins of the 9th District lost in his bid for a runoff in the U.S. Senate.
• Incumbent State Sen. Frank Ginn was headed for re-election.
• Republican Bo Hatchett was headed to victory over Democrat Dee Daley with nearly 84% of the vote.
VOTE TOTALS
FROM JACKSON COUNTY
President
D. Trump 29,491
J. Biden 7,641
J. Jorgensen 531
Senate
D. Perdue 29,160
J. Ossoff 7,261
Senate
D. Collins 14,911
K. Loeffler 12,592
R. Warnock 4,781
U.S. House 9th Dis.
A. Clyde 29,698
D. Pandy 7,166
State Senate D. 47
F. Ginn 16,117
D. Johnson 4,128
State Senate D. 50
B. Hatchett 13,465
D. Daley 3,002
House D. 31
T. Benton 26,627
P. Fuller 6,523
House D. 117
H. Gaines 2,704
M. Johnson 885
BOC D. 1
J. Hix 8,018
J. Mitchem 2,065
BOC D. 2
C. Hardy 5,808
B. Jackson 1,285
