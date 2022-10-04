Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday.

In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3 million since entering office in 2019 and pushing tax relief “handouts” to wealthy Georgians rather than spending tax dollars on schools, hospitals and housing.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.