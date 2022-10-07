Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised $36.3 million over the last three months, surpassing the $29 million incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raised in the same period.
Though Abrams outraised Kemp, the incumbent governor has $19.6 million in cash on hand as of this week while Abrams has $11 million.
With only one month until election day, both candidates have plenty of money for ad buys, mailings, signs and campaign events.
Most of Abrams’ campaign fundraising during the third quarter – $20.8 million – came from her One Georgia leadership committee.
Leadership committees can raise unlimited contributions on behalf of top statewide and legislative candidates. The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed legislation last year authorizing the committees.
Donations to the Abrams campaign have come from around 370,000 individual donors since the campaign started, with the vast majority of donations for amounts under $25, a campaign press release noted.
