The Jackson County Democratic Committee will host its 2022 "Reseeding Democracy" fundraising dinner on Saturday, April 23, from 6-9 p.m. State Representative Bee Nguyen (HD-89), candidate for Georgia Secretary of State will give the keynote address and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will appear virtually to deliver a message to Jackson County voters.
“This year we are seeing Republicans fielding candidates that are a legitimate risk to our democracy. We must stop this madness and elect good people that want to work on real solutions to real problems, in place of those fixated on made-up controversies and election fraud lies,” said Pete Fuller, JCDC chair.
Rep. Nguyen, a nonprofit executive who was elected to Stacey Abrams’ House seat in 2017, was the first Vietnamese-American to serve in the Georgia legislature. Rep. Nguyen made a national name for herself in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, as she helped disprove Trump campaign representatives’ accusations of voter fraud in Georgia. She will face Democratic opponents Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Michael Owens and Manswell Peterson in the May 24 primary.
The event will be held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center. The evening will include dinner, dancing, a silent auction and craft store and calls to action for the upcoming election cycle.
Tickets are $35. To reserve tickets, see a JCDC committee member, visit https://www.jcdcga.org/2022-signature-dinner or the Facebook page or email info@jcdcga.org.
