A $113 million Ace Hardware distribution center is coming to Jefferson.
The Jefferson Industrial Development Authority issued bonds for the company in a meeting last week.
The company is expected to employ 377 full-time workers.
The distribution center will be 1.1 million sq. ft. with a possible expansion later to a total of 1.5 million sq. ft.
The building will be located along I-85 and Hog Mountain Rd. across from an Amazon distribution center.
The facility will serve 350 stores in four states, including 123 stores in Georgia.
Operations at the facility are slated to begin in early 2023.
