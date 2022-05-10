Action on a proposed 119-home subdivision in South Jackson was tabled May 9 by the Arcade City Council. The move came at the request of the property owners.
David Elder of Red Rock Design, an engineer for the project, requested that the city delay voting on the proposal to give the developer and landowners time to address citizen concerns and perhaps "restructure" the project.
The proposal is to annex and rezone 128 acres around Redstone Baptist Church in South Jackson for a subdivision to be known as Kings Lakes Estates. The current plan calls for public water and septic tanks with lots at .6 acres or larger.
The developer of the project is Brand Mosaic Jackson owned by Brandt Bentley, who is a member of the Arcade Planning Commission. The commission recommended denial of the project and Bentley recused himself from that discussion and vote last month.
If the property were annexed into Arcade, it could be developed more quickly than it could in unincorporated Jackson County, which has a moratorium on residential developments until next fall. It would also avoid county impact fees, which are currently being created to go into effect after the moratorium is lifted.
But the plan has drawn a flurry of criticism from South Jackson area residents who cite traffic concerns at New Kings Bridge Rd. across from the proposed development. Critics also cite the loss of the scenic farm fields that would be developed with housing and the potential impact on the county school system.
While making the motion to table the project, councilman Ron Smith appeared cool to the plans.
"I, among others, are very concerned about that project," he said. "However, tabling the project will give you an opportunity to reassess, so to speak, and maybe gain favor — I sorta doubt it — but in any case, I make a motion to table."
Elder had pitched the project as one way for Arcade to grow, saying that Arcade isn't a destination now. If the town wants to develop restaurants and other amenities, he said it will need more rooftops to lure additional business investments. He cited data from other area towns that indicated Arcade is growing slower than the surrounding area.
In recent years, Arcade has annexed several thousand acres of undeveloped land in South Jackson for future growth projects. Several planned projects have stalled, however, and the city has been unable to develop its own water and sewer system since the area is covered by the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority.
In an unrelated action involving Brand Mosaic, the council voted to annex Popular Springs Baptist Church into the city, but denied Brand Mosaic's companion plan to annex 6.6 acres next to the church for commercial development.
LARGE SUBDIVISION APPROVED
In other action, the Arcade council approved a 139-home subdivision in the city.
The 141-acre tract is across from Arcade City Hall along the bypass and wraps around to Hwy. 82. Developer Blackwhit Partners plans to develop the property.
Around 33 acres were annexed into the city with the remainder of the land already inside the Arcade City Limits.
Several variances were also approved for the project.
Once completed, the project will be one of the largest subdivisions in Arcade.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the Arcade council approved a variance for a buffer reducation on hwy. 129 at Arcade Park St. for a mini-storage and open storage facility.
