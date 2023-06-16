Additional details have been released regarding a fatal single-vehicle wreck that occurred after an Alto man fled from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to the JCSO report, the deputy stopped Garrett Alexander Hance, 32, of Alto, after seeing his vehicle was missing a headlight and taillight. Hance’s vehicle also reportedly swerved.
The stop was made on Hwy. 441 north of Old Kings Bridge Rd.
Hance was reportedly slurring his speech and the deputy could smell alcohol on his breath.
The deputy administered field sobriety and breath tests and attempted to arrest Hance for driving under the influence.
But Hance reportedly jerked his hands in front of him, then took on a fighting stance toward the deputy. He allegedly hit the officer in the chest and attempted to strike him again, but the deputy struck him and Hance retreated to his vehicle.
According to the report, the deputy tackled Hance and that Hance grabbed for the deputy’s firearm. The deputy struck Hance multiple times in the face until Hance let go of the firearm, pushed off the deputy and got into his vehicle.
Hance refused to exit the vehicle and the deputy struck him a few more times in the face.
Hance fled in the vehicle and later lost control of the vehicle, which rotated and went off the roadway, striking multiple trees.
Hance was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
