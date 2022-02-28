The Appalachian Trail stretches across 14 states and over 2,000 miles. Completing a thru hike of the trail is a major undertaking and one that Jefferson man Zachary Yates can say he’s accomplished.
Yates began the months-long hike on March 20, 2021. He took the northbound route, hiking from Georgia to Maine where he completed the hike on Aug. 9.
Yates, 23, said he wanted to do something unique and adventurous while he was young and physically able to do so.
“I’m 23 years old, I might as well do this now before I get too old and can’t do it,” he said.
Yates didn’t do much physical preparation ahead of the hike and said he’s always been in pretty good shape.
“I didn’t really do any crazy runs leading up to it, or any regiments,” he said.
He added that much of the preparation was mental, but said he did adapt his diet ahead of the hike to incorporate more of the foods he’d wind up eating on the trail.
Throughout the hike, Yates said he tried to keep his meals simple. He’d eat three packs of oatmeal, a honeybun and sometimes fruit for breakfast; packs of tuna and tortillas and some peanut butter for lunch; ramen noodles and tuna/chicken packs, or pepperoni for dinner; and Cliff bars for snacks. He said freeze-dried meals were a “luxury” and surprisingly good.
“They were kind of like a luxury,” Yates said. “Surprisingly, they taste pretty good.”
His parents shipped him boxes to restock food and supplies along the route. He recalls one box weighed 22 pounds when his mom shipped it to him in West Virginia.
“And I already had two days worth of food when I got there, so I was carrying probably close to 30 pounds of food,” he said. “I had two Walmart bags hanging off the back of my pack just swinging around.”
Yates’ parents would also ship replacement shoes for him. He went through four pairs.
While every day was different on the trail, Yates said he averaged about 18 miles a day. He tried to wake up around 8-9 a.m. unless it was raining and try to get in 10 miles before noon so he could take it easier during the afternoon. He took "zero days" once every few weeks, but made sure to only take one day off.
“I just wanted to keep the momentum rolling,” he said.
Other days, he’d hike 25 miles. Yates said that throughout the hike, something kept pushing him to keep walking each day.
“There was something that kept making me want to walk more every day,” he said.
Yates would set his goal mile for the day, but when he reached it sooner than expected, he’d just keep hiking and find a place to set up camp for the night.
“I tried to stay away from the shelters and the big campsites,” he said. “I had to stay at them, of course, but I liked finding the one spot off to the side that maybe you had to walk a ways off trail or maybe no one’s even camped there before. I liked being out on my own. If I heard something, I knew it wasn’t somebody else, it was some thing, so I could sleep better.”
Yates said he had no trouble sleeping and was able to sleep 10-12 hours each night.
He noted the physical aspect of hiking wasn’t a major challenge to him and said the hardest thing about the trek was being away from his family for so long.
“I never wanted to quit, I was enjoying every single day of it,” he said. “But later towards the end, I was thinking ‘this has been a long time and I haven’t seen anybody that I know in a long time.’”
Yates was able to talk to his family regularly when he had cell service. His brother also came to visit him in Tennessee and his parents came in Virginia.
Yates didn’t do much for entertainment along the trail and said his thoughts kept him company.
“I like being by myself. I’m not a big social person for the most part. I can keep myself company with just my thoughts for the most part,” he said.
Yates said he didn’t use his phone to play any games and tried to use his phone just to take photos of the scenery along the way. His one source of entertainment was listening to music, which he’d play in the evenings while winding down.
Yates said it’s impossible to name a favorite memory from the hike and said that even on the terrible days when it was raining, it was still an adventure. He recalls it rained for a week straight in Vermont. All his clothes were soaking wet, so he hung them up to dry at one of the shelters. He went to do laundry the next day (he did laundry once every few weeks) and a local man approached him and offered him a shirt, saying it didn’t fit him. Yates accepted and later realized he’d left his shirt at the shelter. It was the same color as the shirt the man had given him.
“It was the craziest timing,” he said.
Another memory that stuck with Yates was Grayson Highland State Park in Virginia. It’s about 5,000 feet in elevation with grassy, rocky land at the top.
“It’s just filled with evergreen trees and wild ponies,” he said. “They’ll come and lick the salt off of you. Whenever you’re walking through there, you gotta be careful because they’ll just start licking all the salt off the hikers.”
Yates said there are countless beautiful places along the trail. He’d never been above the Mason-Dixon Line before the hike and said the farther north he traveled, it felt like he was exploring more than when he was hiking closer to home.
Another of Yates’ favorite memories is the trail magic — acts of generosity — he experienced during his hike.
People would leave coolers at trailheads with a note for hikers to grab a drink and a snack. Some would have a cooler full of beer and cook hot dogs at road crossings for the hikers.
“There was one that was so elaborate,” Yates remembers. “They had a phone charging station, a hand washing station. One guy’s cutting up watermelon and when you get there, they’re like ‘how many burgers do you want.’ There’s so many nice people.”
Yates saw that generosity throughout the hike.
“That was every where. In every single state,” he said. “There’s still good people out there for sure.”
Yates noted the AT is not as isolating as it may seem. There are a lot of stops along the route and you meet a lot of people.
“People think you’re just kind of gone for five months on your own, but you meet a lot of people,” he said.
Yates said he wasn’t sure how to feel when he reached Mount Katahdin in Maine, the end of the hike. He noted there’s a “cool sense” of being out on your own, but said “it’s nice to come home, too.”
Yates said driving was one of the most unusual things to return to when he came home. He noted his house looked differently to him, too, and said he’d forgotten about all of his stuff that he had at home. Yates also noticed his friends’ accents sounded more pronounced to him.
“I didn’t realize how different people talked as well,” he said. “…Everywhere I would go in (on the trail), like gas stations or food store, most people would say something like ‘where are you from? You’re not from around here.’”
Yates said he’d definitely do the AT again and said it would be a unique experience no matter how many times you walked the trail.
“I think you could do it 100 times over and it would be different every single time,” he said.
Yates also hopes to complete the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail in the next few years.
