Alex Pace Buffington will become Associate Editor for News of the Jackson Herald starting Aug. 1. She is currently editor of The Braselton News, a sister publication to The Herald.
Longtime Herald sports editor Ben Munro will become editor of The Braselton News. Kyle Funderburk will become sports editor for The Herald.
BUFFINGTON
Buffington is a native of Commerce and a 2013 graduate of Georgia College & State University with a degree in political science and philosophy.
She began working for Mainstreet Newspapers while in college covering a variety of local government news beats in Jackson, Banks and Barrow counties.
In 2015, she was named editor of The Braselton News where she has won numerous awards for coverage in that booming and diverse community. She also launched Mainstreet’s only magazine, Braselton Today, which has garnered widespread praise with local readers.
As Herald news editor, Buffington will focus on local governments and reporting about growth in Jackson County. She will also be attending graduate school.
Buffington is married to Mike Buffington, co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers.
FUNDERBURK
Funderburk is a 2012 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and attended the University North Georgia where he studied journalism and was sports editor of the school newspaper.
He worked for Mainstreet Newspapers starting in 2017 until the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Funderburk is a writer for Dawgs Daily, a Sports Illustrated website that focuses on UGA athletics. He has also written for Dawn of the Dawg, a Fansided network.
MUNRO
Munro has been the long-time sports editor of The Herald where he has won numerous awards for his writing and photography. Both the Braselton News and The Jackson Herald are part of Mainstreet Newspapers headquartered in Jefferson.
Munro began working for Mainstreet Newspapers in his native Madison County in 1998. After graduating from UGA with a degree in journalism in 2001, Munro became sports editor of the Madison County Journal and The Commerce News. He became sports editor of The Jackson Herald in 2010.
Munro is married to Dr. Jessica Griffin, who owns and operates Magnolia Veterinary Hospital in Hoschton. They live with their two children in Dacula.
