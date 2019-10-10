Most high schools in Jackson County topped the state and national averages on the SAT.
The Georgia Department of Education released its 2019 SAT results last week.
Commerce High School was the only school in the county to fall below the state and national averages.
Jefferson High School had the highest average in the county. While East Jackson and Jackson County comprehensive high schools scored the same average.
Details include:
•Commerce High School — 1030 with 77 test-takers
•Jefferson High School — 1110 with 173 test-takers
•East Jackson Comprehensive High School — 1058 with 106 test-takers
•Jackson County Comprehensive High School — 1058 with 165 test-takers
•State — 1048
•National — 1039
