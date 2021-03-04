Allied Universal is seeking to hire over 50 security professionals in Commerce.
The company is holding open house hiring events on March 9 and March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comfort Suite hotel at 30490 Highway 441 in Commerce.
In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application from their home through advanced video interviewing technology. Applicants can apply online for the hiring event at https://securitycareers-aus.icims.com/jobs/518479/security-officer/job?mode=view&mobile=false&width=729&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.