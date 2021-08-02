COVID-19 cases continued to climb across Jackson County over the past week.
The Delta variant of the virus has spread rapidly across the state and nation over the past few weeks and the numbers keep getting worse for Jackson County.
According to state data, the county has seen 191 new cases over the past two weeks. That’s 256 new cases per 100,000 residents, higher than the state average of 223.
The rolling 7-day average has also increased over the past week. There were 28 new COVID cases on Aug. 2 with a 7-day moving average of 19.6 daily cases. That’s up significantly from the same time last month when there were 6 new cases with a rolling 7-day average of 2 cases. It’s also up from the same time period last week.
Meanwhile, Jackson County and the surrounding counties still lag behind the state in vaccine rates:
•Georgia: 46% with at least one dose; 40% fully vaccinated
•Clarke County: 43% with at least one dose; 39% fully vaccinated
•Hall County: 40% with at least one dose; 36% fully vaccinated
•Jackson County: 38% with at least one dose; 35% fully vaccinated
•Madison County: 38% with at least one dose; 35% fully vaccinated
•Barrow County: 36% with at least one dose; 32% fully vaccinated
•Banks County: 26% with at least one dose; 23% full vaccinated
HOSPITAL SYSTEM HOLDS CONFERENCE AMID CASE CLIMB
Northeast Georgia Health System held a press conference Monday, Aug. 2, pleading for the community to get the vaccine.
NGHS is treating 110 positive patients at its various facilities. Of those, 85% are not vaccinated. The number of cases at NGHS has sky-rocketed over the past month. On July 2, there were 17 positive patients at NGHS.
Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, NGHS chief of medical staff, said the number of COVID patients have hiked, along with the percentage of tests coming back positive.
“The most we have had since February,” Dr. Aggarwal said.
He said their current modeling shows the peak for this surge occurring the first week of September.
Dr. Erine Raybon-Rojas, critical care physician, said the most important decision is the choice to get vaccinated urged the community to look at the data.
“Getting vaccinated will not guarantee you that you won’t get COVID. But the key thing is that getting vaccinated dramatically protects you against severe infection, reducing the risk that you will die from COVID or be hospitalized from COVID,” Dr. Raybon-Rojas said.
She also stressed the need to get the vaccination before catching the virus and getting sick.
“If you wait until you wind up in the hospital to get the vaccine, then it’s too late,” Dr. Raybon-Rojas said.
The repeated surges have caused stress on frontline healthcare workers. Elizabeth Larkins, RN, executive director of medical nursing, said many of them “don’t know if they can take another surge.”
Larkins said they’re seeing many people leave healthcare and new employees burning out quickly. She said the hospital system needs around 550 RNs.
“Do it for our healthcare workers,” Larkins said of getting the vaccine. “Do it for our community.”
