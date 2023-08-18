Over 700 more students are enrolled in the Jackson County School System this year, compared to the same time last year.
As of the 10th day of school, JCSS had 10,587 students. That’s up 745 students compared to the same day last year.
All of the district’s schools saw an increase in enrollment. The one exception is West Jackson Middle School, which saw a dip only because of the opening of a new middle school, Legacy Knoll Middle. The total enrollment of those two schools was 1,533 on the 10th day this year, compared to 1,494 at WJMS last year.
Enrollment details by school include:
• East Jackson Elementary: 655 (up from 575)
• Gum Springs Elementary: 1,191 (up from 1,119)
• Maysville Elementary: 475 (up from 447)
• North Jackson Elementary: 716 (up from 647)
• South Jackson Elementary: 694 (up from 665)
• West Jackson Elementary: 1,261 (up from 1,175)
• East Jackson Middle (grades 6-7): 559 (up from 543)
• Legacy Knoll Middle: 676 (new school)
• West Jackson Middle (6-8): 857 (down from 1,494 due to the opening of Legacy Knoll Middle)
• East Jackson Comp. High (8-12): 1,390 (up from 1,356)
• Jackson County High (9-12): 2,072 (up from 1,821)
• Pre-K at Empower: 41
• Total: 10,587 students (up from 9,842)
