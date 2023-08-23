Jackson County ambulance fees are slated to go up Oct. 1
The rates are dependent on the level of care needed and range from $950-$1,250 plus milage.
Jackson County ambulance fees are slated to go up Oct. 1
The rates are dependent on the level of care needed and range from $950-$1,250 plus milage.
"The cost of operating ambulances through our Emergency Medical Services Department has continued to escalate as well as the demand for services," said the county in its memo about the fee hike.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the fee increase at its Aug. 21 meeting.
In other business, the BOC approved:
• a low bid for the re-roofing of the Commerce Service Center.
• an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Commerce to the city.
• the creation of a special street light tax district for Lake Preserve at Jackson Trail subdivision.
• a new contract for a public defender service for indigent defense services.
• selecting an engineer for an airport sewer extension project.
• a special use permit for 18.7 acres on Blacks Creek Church Rd. to expand an existing special events venue.
• a rezoning for 3 acres on Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, from A-2 to MH to split the property into two tracts.
• a rezoning for 8 acres on Brock Rd. to add the property to an existing commercial tract for the /?Redstone Market project.
• a rezoning of 8 acres on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, from A-2 to commercial for a self-service storage facility.
