The American Legion Post 56 plans a number of activities for Memorial Day.
“There are three days a year in which we honor veterans”, says Joe Ruttar, the Commander of Post 56. “The first is Veterans Day, which is celebrated in November. This day is to honor all veterans both present and past. The second is Armed Forces Day, which was celebrated this past Saturday. This day honors all those fine men and women who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of the United States. The last is Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day is the day in which we honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”
The first activity will be posting colors at the weekly Rotary Meeting at the Old Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, at 12 p.m.
The second will be a free Patriotic Concert, open to the public, at the Jefferson High School Auditorium on Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. This concert will be performed by the Athens City Classic Band and features patriotic songs from several eras.
“The auditorium holds 700 seats,” says Andy Garrison, the Post 56 Sons Squadron Leader. “Any empty seat is a missed opportunity to enjoy a great program, with great music by an equally great band, as well as time to honor those who Memorial Day is all about."
The final activity will be a Memorial Day program at the Albert Gordon American Legion Post at 309 Lee Street at 10 a.m.
Members of Post 56 will also be fund raising at several locations in Jefferson on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day. All donations fully fund the Legion's activities and the groups the Legion supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.