The American Legion Post 56 plans a number of activities for Memorial Day. Pictured here is the Legion's Honor Guard.

The American Legion Post 56 plans a number of activities for Memorial Day.

“There are three days a year in which we honor veterans”, says Joe Ruttar, the Commander of Post 56. “The first is Veterans Day, which is celebrated in November. This day is to honor all veterans both present and past. The second is Armed Forces Day, which was celebrated this past Saturday. This day honors all those fine men and women who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of the United States. The last is Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day is the day in which we honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

