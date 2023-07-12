What should Jackson County’s housing look like?
That question is rapidly becoming a important topic in the community as local governments wrestle with both a shortage of affordable housing and a desire to put some brakes on rapid residential development.
Both the Jackson County and City of Jefferson school systems have seen a huge influx of students that have put a strain on the systems’ existing facilities.
For its part, the county school system has undertaken a large-scale building programs with one new school coming online this fall and another slated for next year. The system is also looking to acquire land for future school locations, a prospect that has become increasingly expensive as land prices have soared.
Jefferson is limited in how much more it can expand its current school facilities on existing property. The system is ranked as one of the best in the state, something that has become both a blessing and a curse as young families flock to the city so their kids can attend the system’s schools, putting additional pressure on infrastructure.
The impact on local schools was one of the reasons the Jackson County Board of Commissioners last year put a temporary moratorium on new residential developments in the county. During the moratorium, the county created impact fees for new residential projects, but those fees won’t go to the school systems. They could, however, be used to help pay for road upgrades near school locations.
In Jefferson, city school leaders have begun to push back against new residential developments that would likely bring additional children into the school system. School and community leaders have encouraged the city to slow residential growth unless it’s for senior citizen communities, which typically don’t bring in school-age children. There’s also been pressure to only approve upscale, expensive housing for new developments.
Just this week, Jefferson leaders heard a report that city planners will propose an updated land use plan that calls for larger homes on larger lots, a move that is in response to the pressure to slow residential growth in the city.
Despite public pressure, Jefferson has approved townhomes in recent years, some of which are currently being built, or will soon begin construction.
In Commerce, the situation is a little different. The city has seen some growth, but it’s been slower than the rest of the county. Still, school leaders have encouraged the city to lure in higher priced housing which pay more in school taxes and also typically bring in a higher-educated populace whose children often help bring up standardized school test scores.
In addition to the pressure from local school districts, city and county leaders have also adopted tougher residential zoning rules in recent years. One significant aspect is that many area jurisdictions have increased the minimum size of single-family housing, a move that has pushed up the cost of buying a new home.
WHAT ABOUT AFFORDABILITY?
While there is a lot of momentum around the county to slow growth via greater government control, the impact has been to push up the cost of housing and narrowing options, making it difficult for low to moderate income families to afford a home. On top of that, a broad public disdain for apartments, townhomes and other high-density rental housing has kept those options to a minimum across much of the county.
One area that has more openly embraced higher density housing has been the City of Pendergrass. The small town has seen a boom in housing and just recently opened a large apartment complex. Pendergrass is also undertaking the unusual process where a private developer is creating a “downtown” that includes a mix of townhomes and other higher density housing options.
Still, housing in Pendergrass isn’t cheap. And city leaders have come under fire from some in the county for its rapid growth and the impact that is having on schools in the area.
NEW JOBS TO FILL
But access to affordable housing is becoming more important as the county has added thousands of new jobs, many of which pay moderate wages. A 2021 county housing study noted the difficulty of how higher priced homes are squeezing out more moderate priced houses.
“If housing doesn’t exist at all price points, higher income people will buy ‘down the ladder,’ leaving the fewest options for those with the lowest incomes,” that report states.
This issue of affordable housing has also hit other areas as well. The Jackson County Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated its 20th home, but leaders say that it’s become increasingly difficult to match Habitat homes with buyers because most local governments have raised the minimum square footage of a new house beyond what their clients can afford.
Another local group is also attempting to deal with a lack affordable housing in the county. iServe Ministries is hoping to partner with the county government to lease some land to build a tiny home community, Village of Hope, as transition housing for families in need.
Leasing land from the county for such a project would allow the small homes to be built, something that can’t be done on private land where county zoning rules would prevent a tiny house community. (Local governments are exempt from their own zoning rules.)
MORAL OBLIGATION?
One of the questions in the debate for lower-cost housing is does the community, which has worked to attract new industries and thousands of new jobs, have a moral obligation to help facilitate housing for those workers?
Some government leaders don’t seem think so. At a council meeting a couple of years ago, one local city leader suggested that his community didn’t need to provide “affordable” housing and that workers in the town’s industries could live in Gainesville where apartments and other options were available.
Critics of suburban housing policies say that rather than continuing to create subdivisions where all the homes are in the same price range, more multiple levels of housing sizes and prices need to be built within those developments.
But that flies in the face of public perception where subdivision homeowners want to be “protected” from lower priced housing in their neighborhoods, believing that mixed housing models suppress home values.
Currently, Jackson County imports a lot of its labor that work in area distribution centers and other large industries. But that may not last as the labor market becomes tighter and people want to live closer to where they work.
A lack of affordable housing in the community could restrict future industrial growth as developers shy away from a market that can’t provide housing that is affordable.
DEMOGRAPHICS
Jefferson’s city planner said this week that one of the main aspects in housing in the coming years will be driven by changing demographics. Boomers want to sell their larger homes and downsize while many younger adults don’t want to own large homes on large lots and many prefer to rent rather than buy.
Those trends could, over the longer term, change how local governments regulate housing. If smaller homes do become more fashionable after three decades of larger-home developments, that could help motivate local governments to drop minimum home sizes.
For now, however, there don’t appear to be any local government officials who are willing to champion lower cost housing options no matter what the longer-term trends indicate. Nor, for that matter, have local industry leaders begun to openly lobby for changes in community zoning rules to help create affordable housing options.
In that void, the louder public voices calling for larger homes and larger lots will continue to hold sway as a way to slow growth.
That might work as a short-term strategy, but it will certainly push up the cost of housing (and property values) and in the long-run, could result in an expensive, homogenous housing stock that is disconnected from the nation’s broader demographic trends.
