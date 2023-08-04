Two new members have been appointed to serve on the Jackson EMC Foundation Board of Directors. Dee Anderson, of Gwinnett County, and Towanna Johnson, of Barrow County, were each appointed to serve a three-year term by the Jackson EMC Board of Directors during its June board meeting.

The Jackson EMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization established to represent the members of Jackson EMC and distribute money collected from members participating in Operation Round Up. The 11-member volunteer board of directors meets to review and select grant applications for worthwhile, charitable purposes that will improve lives and respond to immediate needs. 

