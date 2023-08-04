Two new members have been appointed to serve on the Jackson EMC Foundation Board of Directors. Dee Anderson, of Gwinnett County, and Towanna Johnson, of Barrow County, were each appointed to serve a three-year term by the Jackson EMC Board of Directors during its June board meeting.
The Jackson EMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization established to represent the members of Jackson EMC and distribute money collected from members participating in Operation Round Up. The 11-member volunteer board of directors meets to review and select grant applications for worthwhile, charitable purposes that will improve lives and respond to immediate needs.
Since Operation Round Up’s beginning more than 18 years ago, the Foundation has awarded more than $19 million through 1,853 grants to organizations and 423 grants to individuals.
Dee Anderson
A 22-year resident of Gwinnett County, Dee Anderson is the director of human resources for TranSouth Logistics in Braselton. She has more than 25 years of experience working in talent management, compensation and benefits, HR compliance, workplace safety and training and development, FMLA Administration and employee relations. She started her HR career in the banking and entertainment industries. She is a long-time member of the Society for Human Resources Management and has been certified as an HR professional.
Anderson is active in the community. She has served on the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors for five years, where she previously served as chairperson.
She is a graduate of South Carolina State University with a degree in business administration and St. Thomas University with a master of science in human resources.
Towanna Johnson
Towanna Johnson is a lifelong resident of Barrow County and graduate of Barrow County High School. She is a vice president and director of customer experience at Georgia Banking Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and banking from Georgia Southern University and has more than 24 years of experience in the banking industry. She is a Forrester CX Certified Professional.
Johnson is an active member of the community. She is the board chair of Spirit of Sharing, a nonprofit organization in Winder providing food security, holiday outreach and positive youth development. She is an active member of White Oak Baptist Church.
Johnson and her husband, Dimitric, have one daughter.
