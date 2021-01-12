Nathan Anderson is the new chairman of the Commerce Board of Education.
Anderson was voted in as chairman at the board's Jan. 11 meeting.
“He is highly qualitied to be chairman,” according to Mary Pittman who seconded Paul Sargent’s motion.
Kyle Moore was voted in as vice chairman.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on the system's finances. Revenues were up to $8.4 million while expenses were at $7.7 million. “Revenues are up and expenditures are down; we are looking pretty good,” said superintendent Joy Tolbert.
• agreed to continue to use the legal services of Harben, Hartley, and Hawkins LLP of Gainesville.
• voted to hire Thomas Pee, CHS Science teacher and Varsity Boys Soccer Coach; Brandie Bowles, Pre-School Paraprofessional, and Jennifer Duncan as a CMS Special Education Paraprofessional.
• approved substitute teachers: Shannon Segars, Dawn Beatty, Abigail Guy, Haley Joiner, Dawn Suber, Doreen Hill, Linda Verde, Meagan Arrowood, Gracie Brooks, Justin Lewallen, Natalie Pascucelli, Alyssa Foster, Madelynn Fowler, and Shawn Cagle.
