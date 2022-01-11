Nathan Anderson will continue to serve as chairman of the Commerce Board of Education.
The school board voted Jan. 10 to keep Anderson as its chairman. The board also voted to keep Kyle Moore as vice chairman.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the school board approved:
•Moore as the district’s Georgia School Board Association legislative liaison and Knox Smith as his alternate.
•to continue to use Harben, Hartley and Hawkins LLP for legal services with Hulsey, Oliver, Mahar as a backup.
•2022 board meeting dates.
•hiring Stacy Oxley as part-time counselor at Commerce Elementary School and Summer Schwartz as substitute teacher. The board also approved leaves of absence for Adam Shirley and Danielle Hunt.
