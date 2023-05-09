A large and angry crowd packed into the Jackson County Agricultural Center May 8 for a town hall meeting about why there are significantly higher property assessments in the county this year.
When it was over, many in attendance didn’t seem mollified by what they heard from county officials.
Organized by commissioner Marty Clark, the town hall session was scheduled following a public outcry over a large jump in property assessments across the county. Notices of those reassessments were mailed out two weeks ago.
A second town hall meeting is slated for Thursday, May 11 at the Braselton Civic Center starting at 6 p.m.
Around 1,000 people attended Monday’s meeting with many carrying their white assessment notices in their hands as they entered the building. Inside, it was standing room only as tables and bleachers were packed.
Many of those attending appeared to be senior citizens, something noted by several who spoke during the meeting.
A large law enforcement contingent was also on hand given the depth of passion over the assessment issue.
ASSESSOR SPEAKS
Chief tax assessor Allan Sargent told the crowd that because Jackson County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, higher priced property sales is driving the higher assessments.
“The sales in Jackson County are increasing astronomically,” he said of local property prices.
Sargent said his office takes all the property sales for the previous year, in this case 2022, and puts those into a formula which then calculates new assessments.
“We take every (property) sale in Jackson County and break it down and put it in the category it’s in — residential, commercial or industrial. We take those sales and put them on a graph and we apply that by mass appraisal techniques because we can’t visit 38,000 parcels in one year so everybody’s appraised by the mass appraisal process,” Sargent said.
Sargent also said that the state audits the county to make sure its assessments are close to actual sales prices, the mandated range being between 90-110 percent of actual sale prices. But how the state calculates that ratio has changed, Sargent said. Because of that, a lot of counties are now either out of compliance, or close to being out of compliance.
He also addressed the estimated tax amount shown on the recent assessment notices, saying that amount is incorrect. The estimated tax amount is mandated by the state to be shown on assessment notices, but since no local government has yet set 2023 millage rates, the 2022 millage rates are used to calculate the estimated 2023 taxes.
“We know that that’s incorrect,” he said of the estimated tax amounts shown on the assessment notices.
Sargent said that what property owners should look closely at on their notices is the fair market value amount. If that is out of line, he said taxpayers should appeal by June 8.
MILLAGE RATES & USES
After Sargent discussed the assessment process, county manager Kevin Poe outlined the various governments in the county that set tax rates, noting that a property’s millage rate depends on its location in the county — what city, what school district and what fire district all affect the final millage rate.
Commissioner Jim Hix outlined how the county spends its funds in various areas of county government. Clark also noted that the county government only spends 30% of the property taxes collected and that most of the property tax money goes to the county’s three school systems.
“We have no control whatsoever with the school systems,” he said.
CROWD REACTS
But much of what was presented didn’t seem to resonate with the crowd, which began to shout out questions and comments and sometimes jeered comments from the public officials.
Commissioner Chad Bingham took a microphone around the room for people to ask questions or make comments. Many of the comments revolved around calls for greater senior citizen exemptions. Other comments complained about the perception that SK Battery and other large industries don’t pay property taxes (SK Battery makes annual payments in lieu of taxes.)
Several people also questioned the process of how to appeal assessments.
There was some misinformation stated from the crowd as well. One man said that property taxes are illegal and that a lawsuit would be coming soon, a statement that drew cheers from the crowd (property taxes are legal and the people who mentioned about the lawsuit are not lawyers.)
There was general frustration in the crowd as well. One man shouted, “What are we getting for our f------ money?”
