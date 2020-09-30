Jackson County School Superintendent April Howard said school leaders have addressed an incident in which a public address announcer reportedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” over the speakers at a Sept. 18 Jackson County football game.
The announcer, who is a community volunteer, will not announce Jackson County’s Friday (Oct. 2) home game with Walnut Grove, according to Howard.
The incident was first reported by 11 Alive News in Atlanta last week. According to the report, the PA announcer used the term when asking spectators at the game to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The announcer is a community volunteer and did have a lapse in judgment in the use of the term ‘Chinese Virus,’” Howard said in a statement to The Jackson Herald. “It took place at the game against Stephens County on Friday, Sept. 18. We addressed the situation, and he was very apologetic, recognizing his poor choice. He's not announcing this Friday evening.”
Howard said the incident does not reflect the school or the school system.
“It is very unfortunate because JCCHS prides itself on ensuring a very inclusive environment,” she said. “This incident does not represent the culture or climate of JCCHS or the entire school district.”
