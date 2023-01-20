The 2023 Jackson County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, held on Monday, Jan. 16, featured six service projects across the county and 150 local volunteers. Projects included garden construction at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and the Jefferson City Schools Early Learning Center, cleanup and improvements at the Pauper Cemetery on County Farm Road, a fence build for a dog in need (in partnership with Off the Chain), kit assembly for children in Crisis for Joshua’s Voice, and the creation and packaging of stuffed animals for foster children in partnership with Adventure Bags.
“The committee is proud to partner with local businesses and volunteers to celebrate and continue the legacy of Dr. King,” said MLK Service Committee Chair Melody Herrington. “The Jackson County community came out to serve like never before, with 150 county-wide volunteers.”
In addition, a celebration event on Saturday, Jan. 14, featured a keynote address by Athens artist and community advocate Broderick Flanigan of Flanigan Portrait Studio, a vendor fair, speakers, and musical entertainment. The annual DreamKeepers Award was presented to organizers of last summer’s Juneteenth events, including Shenia Warren of Arcade and Tab Martin of Jefferson, and the event was dedicated to the memory the late Rev. Julius Mack.
The MLK Day of Service Committee thanks sponsors Jackson EMC, Toyota Automotive Compressors Georgia, Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America, Keep Jackson County Beautiful, Jackson County Democratic Party, Georgia Power, The City of Jefferson, Bouchard Family Farms, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Harrison Patman, A Taste from Tammy, Hotspot Cleaning, White Funeral Home and Delano White Masonry.
For information on next year’s event, email Melody Herrington at jcmlkdayofservice@gmail.com, or follow them on Facebook at @jcmlkdayofservice.
