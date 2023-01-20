The 2023 Jackson County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, held on Monday, Jan. 16, featured six service projects across the county and 150 local volunteers. Projects included garden construction at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and the Jefferson City Schools Early Learning Center, cleanup and improvements at the Pauper Cemetery on County Farm Road, a fence build for a dog in need (in partnership with Off the Chain), kit assembly for children in Crisis for Joshua’s Voice, and the creation and packaging of stuffed animals for foster children in partnership with Adventure Bags.

“The committee is proud to partner with local businesses and volunteers to celebrate and continue the legacy of Dr. King,” said MLK Service Committee Chair Melody Herrington. “The Jackson County community came out to serve like never before, with 150 county-wide volunteers.”

Locations

