The Jefferson Police Department plans its Annual Police Memorial on Tuesday, May 10. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at The Jefferson Church.
The annual event is held to honor local officers who were killed in the line of duty. A special recognition will be held in memory of fallen Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy Lena Marshall, who was shot and killed during a domestic call late last year.
