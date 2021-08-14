One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Jackson County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 141 confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 13 probable COVID-related deaths.
Jackson County has had 9,439 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s the 8th highest in the state per 100,000 residents.
Over the past two weeks, the county has had the highest per capita COVID rate in North Georgia. As of Aug. 13, there were 555 new cases reported in the last two weeks or 743 new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s far higher than the state average of 469 cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 residents.
Northeast Georgia Health System crossed another grim milestone this week, topping its second peak which was reported in August 2020. At that peak, there were 179 COVID patients across the hospital system’s facilities.
On Aug. 14, there were 192 COVID patients at NGHS. Of those, 83% are unvaccinated. The percentage of those unvaccinated in critical care is 95%.
