Large lot subdivisions appear to be a trend in the South Jackson area.
The Jackson County Planning Commission recommended approval of rezoning 112 acres on New Kings Bridge Rd. from suburban to agricultural for a development of 8-acre lots at its July 28 meeting. The approval comes after another large-lot development was recently approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners near Nicholson.
In other business, the JCPC also approved a new county development tree ordinance that seeks to maintain a 20% tree canopy in future developments, both commercial and residential.
The board also approved rezoning 14 acres from A-2 to A-R on White Hill School Rd. to divide the property into six tracts for residential development.
The board also denied two actions for commercial projects. The first was on Hwy. 129 North near Talmo where developers wanted a map amendment on 17 acres to develop self-storage buildings.
The second map amendment denial was for two tracts on Hwy. 129 at Tyler Way in Arcade for a commercial center.
All actions will now go before the BOC for final action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.