Jackson County has again topped its peak in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the county saw 248 new COVID cases on Jan. 11, higher than the previous two peaks set Jan. 1 and Jan. 6.
As of Jan. 14, the county’s 7-day moving average is 147.9 cases per day.
The county has seen 2,038 new COVID cases in the past two weeks, significantly higher than the state average on a per capita basis.
Jackson also topped 16,000 cases last week with 16,025 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported over the week. There have been 229 COVID deaths among Jackson County residents since the start of the pandemic and 14 probable COVID-related deaths.
Jackson County by the numbers
- Cases: 16,025
- Deaths: 229
- Probable deaths: 14
- Hospitalizations: 915
- % vaccinated: 46%
- % booster: 17%
