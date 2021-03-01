Alliance Residential Company, one of the largest multifamily developers in the nation, has closed on the acquisition of 74.92 acres located at 575 Concord Road in Jefferson for the development of Prose Concord, a 300-unit apartment complex.
The Jefferson City Council approved final plans for the project in March 2020.
Designed by architect Hensley Lamkin Rachel, Inc., Prose Concord will consist of 300 one- and two-bedroom apartment units averaging 1,008 square feet. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, walk-in closets, storage and dining-sized kitchen islands to offer flexible living spaces. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working spaces, spacious pet park and 24/7 package concierge, among others.
This is Alliance Residential Company’s first launch of Prose in the Southeast, the company’s new housing brand that connects the growing employee base with fresh and attainable homes in desirable suburban communities. Construction begins on the multifamily community this year and Prose Concord is expected to welcome residents in March 2022.
“The City of Jefferson has done a great job of attracting large companies, resulting in increased job opportunities, yet this growing employee base quickly overwhelmed the amount of available rental housing in the area,” said Alliance Residential Company Managing Director Noah Randall. “Prose Concord will address the rapidly increasing demand for new suburban housing by offering a fresh, clean alternative that is priced competitively, professionally managed and offers refined amenities. Centrally located, residents of Prose Concord will be in the midst of the growing job corridor northeast of Atlanta, allowing them to easily navigate between where they work and live.”
Prose Concord is located to serve the rapidly expanding I-85 jobs corridor northeast of Atlanta. Over the past few years, 18 million square feet of industrial warehouse and distribution space has been delivered within a five-mile radius of the site. Another four million square feet of industrial space is currently under development. Recently, Amazon and Walmart leased an additional 800,000 and one million square feet of space, respectively, within a few miles of Prose Concord.
This is Alliance Residential Company’s sixth recent project in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.