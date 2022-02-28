A large new apartment complex is set to open soon in Jefferson.
Prose Concord, a 300-unit complex on Concord Rd. (behind QT and Burger King at I-85 and Hwy. 129 north) has begun taking applications for residents, according to its website.
Built by Alliance Residential Co., the complex offers 159 1-bedroom apartments and 141 2-bedroom apartments. Rents are slated to range from $1,190 for a 1-bedroom to $1,495 for a 2-bedroom.
Community amenities include a clubroom lounge space and entertaining kitchen, coworking spaces, 24/7 fitness center, saltwater pool, grilling stations, outdoor dining areas, fully fenced pet park, a package system and ample parking.
The complex is on 75-acres, about a mile from I-85. It is Alliance's first project of its Prose brand in the Southeast.
“The City of Jefferson has done a great job of attracting large companies, resulting in increased job opportunities, yet this growing employee base quickly overwhelmed the amount of available rental housing in the area,” said Alliance Residential Company Managing Director Noah Randall in 2021 when the firm began its project.
Another large apartment complex done by a different firm opened last year a few miles up I-85 at Banks Crossing and was quickly leased at capacity.
