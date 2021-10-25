A state appeals panel has approved Northside Hospital’s certificate of need request for a Braselton surgery center.
The Georgia Certificate of Need appeals panel approved the request Oct. 22, which will allow Northside to move forward with construction of an outpatient surgery center in Braselton.
“We believe the availability of an outpatient surgery during a pandemic is critical,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett campuses. “As metropolitan Atlanta grows into Northeast Georgia, patients need a choice when it comes to meeting their surgical needs.”
The 22,500 square foot center will be located within an existing facility on Friendship Road in South Hall County and is expected to serve patients from 13 northeast Georgia counties.
Construction will begin as soon as the Commissioner of the Department of Community Health rules on the CON panel’s decision.
The state-of-the-art surgical facility will have three operating rooms and one endoscopy room.
Common services at the ambulatory surgery center will include certain procedures in orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology, general surgery and neurosurgery among others, and the facility will offer an extended recovery unit to allow for the performance of complex surgical procedures. It is expected to initially serve approximately 3,400 patients annually.
