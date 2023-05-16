A request to allow gas pumps at a proposed convenience store/restaurant in Commerce has been withdrawn.

The Commerce City Council learned May 15 that applicant Seery Realty withdrew its request for a variance to allow gas pumps within certain proximity to a residence. The variance was proposed for property at the corner of Maysville Road and B. Wilson Road. The property backs up to a nearby apartment complex on B. Wilson Road.

