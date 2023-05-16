A request to allow gas pumps at a proposed convenience store/restaurant in Commerce has been withdrawn.
The Commerce City Council learned May 15 that applicant Seery Realty withdrew its request for a variance to allow gas pumps within certain proximity to a residence. The variance was proposed for property at the corner of Maysville Road and B. Wilson Road. The property backs up to a nearby apartment complex on B. Wilson Road.
Developers planned to renovate the existing auto repair garage into a convenience store and fast-food restaurant.
While there was no discussion about why the request was withdrawn, council members seemed cool to the idea of allowing a variance for the gas pumps at its May 1 meeting. Despite the withdrawal, developers could still open a convenience store and fast-food restaurant (minus the gas pumps).
APPROVED ITEMS
Items approved at the council’s May 15 meeting included:
•a bid award for Tado Construction, LLC, for $844,000 for raw water pump improvements. The project will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
•an agreement with Comcast Cable to allow the company to attach lines to city utility poles.
•street slow-downs for the Hope Pregnancy Center’s HOPE 5K on Nov. 4. The race will begin at Spencer Park.
•street closures for Summer in the City Music and Fireworks, set for June 30 from 3-11 p.m. Road closures are planned on Little, Oak and Pine streets.
