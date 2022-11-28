Requests that would have allowed for a teen psychiatric facility in Braselton have been withdrawn.
Applicant Moishe Shemtov had asked for a change in condition and a special use permit for 3.16 acres on Davenport Rd. for a teen residential treatment facility. He wanted to allow more than 15 people to reside at the facility, planning space for up to 24 patients aged 13-17.
The Jackson County Planning Commission recommended denial in October. The requests were set to come before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 21, but Shemtov asked for the request to be withdrawn prior to the meeting.
OTHER ZONING MATTERS
In other business on Nov. 21, the BOC:
- approved a request to consent to the proposed de-annexation of a 1.81 acre-tract of land within the town limits of Braselton.
- approved a map amendment for 1.409 acres at 7957 Hwy. 53, Braselton, to change the use from residential to commercial for a gun shop.
- approved the rezoning of 3.68 acres at 1682 Gum Springs Church Rd. from A-2 to AR to divide the property into two tracts to build a house.
- approved the rezoning of 2.13 acres at 837 Wardlaw Rd., Hull, from A-R to M-H for a manufactured home.
- approved the rezoning of 112.24 acres at Drew Ln. and New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, from A-3 to A-2 for a large-lot subdivision (over 8 acres.)
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on Nov. 21, the BOC:
- tabled a decision to buy the Fairview Community Center and two acres of land around the building for 30 days.
- approved a list of roads for its LMIG funds for repaving, which will include: New Kings Bridge Rd., W.L. Williams Rd., Gum Spring Church Rd., Thompson Mill Rd. and Richard Bridges Rd.
- approved a $302,000 change order for its new public safety radio system with Motorola Solutions.
- approved a new contract with Mauldin & Jenkins as the county's auditing firm.
- approved a $421,300 contract for renovation and site work at the Gordon Street Center to expand the county elections office.
- approved a contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for aging services in FY23.
- approved the formation of the Commerce Land Bank.
- approved the revision of the solid waste transfer station tipping fee schedule.
- approved the LOST certificate of distribution.
