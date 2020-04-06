The Arcade City Council has updated its emergency ordinance in accordance with shelter-in-place restrictions ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp in response to COVID-19. It also authorized Arcade police to enforce those restrictions locally.
The council approved the emergency ordinance amendments unanimously during an April 6 video-conferencing meeting.
Kemp’s shelter-in-place order requires residents to remain at home unless engaged in “essential services.” Those exceptions include traveling to and from work.
Some of the other exceptions allowed including going to the grocery store, solitary exercise or going to doctor’s appointments.
It also temporarily closes non-essential businesses and bans dine-in service at restaurants, though take-out service is still allowed.
The shelter-in-place will extend through April 13. Arcade's emergency ordinance was set to expire April 6.
With Arcade’s updates, the city’s emergency ordinance will become “a living document,” according to mayor Doug Haynie. Any extensions by the governor will become part of the city’s emergency ordinance without action from the council.
