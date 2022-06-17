Efforts to annex South Jackson property into Arcade for a large residential development have apparently stalled.
The issue was slated to be on the City of Arcade's city council agenda June 13, but the item was pulled from the agenda.
The issue involved 119 homes on 127 acres facing Hwy. 129 South around Redstone Church.
The Arcade council had tabled action on the issue in May to give developers more time to work out details and to attempt to mollify an outcry of citizen complaints about the proposal.
The developer of the proposed project was Brand Mosaic Jackson owned by Brandt Bentley, who is a member of the Arcade Planning Commission. The commission recommended denial of the project and Bentley recused himself from that discussion and vote in April.
If the property had been annexed into Arcade, it could have been developed more quickly than it could in unincorporated Jackson County, which has a moratorium on residential developments until next fall. It would also have avoided county impact fees, which are currently being created to go into effect as early as July.
The proposal drew a flurry of criticism from South Jackson area residents who cite traffic concerns at New Kings Bridge Rd. across from the proposed development. Critics also cite the loss of the scenic farm fields that would be developed with housing and the potential impact on the county school system.
Developers had pitched the project as a way for Arcade to grow, saying that Arcade isn't a destination now. If the town wants to develop restaurants and other amenities, a spokesman told the council it will need more rooftops to lure additional business investments.
In recent years, Arcade has annexed several thousand acres of undeveloped land in South Jackson for future growth projects. Several planned projects have stalled, however, and the city has been unable to develop its own water and sewer system since the area is covered by the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business June 13, the Arcade council:
• agreed to use its SPLOST 7 project funds for roads and parks and recreation, split 50-50 for each. SPLOST 7 is slated to be on the November ballot in Jackson County.
• issued several business licenses.
• approved funding for a city movie night at the city park.
