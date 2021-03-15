The Arcade City Council approved reviewed several items during a March 8 meeting, including a proposed ordinance to give employees up to 12 weeks of job-protected medical leave.
Officials said the city doesn’t have the number of employee positions to be required by law to provide medical leave, but Mayor Doug Haynie and other council members expressed a desire to go forward with the change.
Council Member Cindy Bone did not attend the meeting. The council voted to approve Bone with a leave of absence.
WALTON WATER
The council also addressed a 2020 water agreement with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority and authorized Haynie to sign off on an agreement that states Walton Property Developments has agreed to pay a $54,000 Master Tap Fee.
Haynie said the city only owes the water authority for tap water, stating that Arcade isn’t taking on debt or risks regarding the agreement.
The Walton Development involves a planned unit development of around 3,900 homes, according to Haynie.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the council:
• learned that the 2021 Azalea Festival would be canceled due to COVID-19, but that planning would continue for the event to take place post-pandemic.
• approved a donation of $200 to the East Jackson High School Baseball Dugout Club.
• heard a police department report that included 15 misdemeanor arrests, 30 incident reports and five accident reports. Three of the accident reports occurred on Damon Gause Pkwy., though none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to city officials.
• heard a financial report that showed year-to-date total revenue had increased $13,627, while expenses fell by $2,499. Overall, the general fund operating budget by the end of February was $13,293 and the year-to-date balance came out to be $28,291, city officials said.
