Just in case the City of Arcade were to need water from outside sources, a plan has been put in place.
The Arcade City Council unanimously approved a water agreement with Barrow County at its March 9 meeting.
The back-up water agreement will now go to Barrow County for approval. If the city were to need water, the agreement allows the city to purchase water from Barrow County.
In other action, the council approved:
• a conditional-use permit for Jennifer Reeves at 117 N. Trotters Way. Reeves lives on the property, but the property also has four other utility/storage buildings. Two structures are to be removed, one is to be used for storage space and the other structure has been converted into a living space for Reeves' grandson. The structures will be inspected annually as part of the permit. The conditional-use permit terminates upon Reeves leaving the property.
• a $300 donation to the Jackson County Certified Literate Community Program (CLCP).
• a utility rights-of-way encroachment ordinance for anyone who wants to put things in the right-of-ways in Arcade. That person/party will now have to go through the city administrator to get the permit. City attorney Jody Campbell said it applies to "any and all utility providers."
• a resolution appointing Gabriel Bradford as interim solicitor for municipal court.
• Anna Bolden as interim judge for municipal court.
• announced the new Arcade City Park will open March 24th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
