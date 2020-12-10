Arcade city councilman and fireman Shane Cox was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 9 in a wreck on Hwy. 129 bypass.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Cox was killed at around 4:45 a.m. while traveling north on Hwy. 129 and ran into the back of a log truck near the intersection with Galilee Church Rd. The truck had reportedly just turned on the bypass off of Galilee Church Rd.
Cox was driving a 2012 SuperDuty Ford F-150. The log truck was driven by Dwayne Isaac Ballard, 39, of Winder.
"The driver of the tractor-trailer complained of minor injuries, but was not transported from the scene," said a GSP report. No charges are expected to be filed.
According to the Arcade City Council website, Cox and his family had lived in Arcade for over six years. He was the founder and owner of Design Logistics Incorporated, a white-glove furniture installation service that works with prominent interior designers in the design field.
Cox and his wife, Jessica, have two young children. According to his Facebook page, he is a native of Dallas, Ga.
"Shane loves to serve his community whenever possible and he is a strong believer in the principles of good, honest hard work," the website stated.
Cox was also a member of the Arcade Fire Department and a member of the fire district's board, according to AFD chief Parker Griffith. Griffith said he as a caring member of the community.
"Shane Cox is the example that every fire department wants to have as a firefighter," Griffith said. "People become firemen for many reasons, but he did it for the right reason — to help people. He took his own time to spend four weeks away from home to complete the basic firefighting course at the Georgia Public Safety Center in Forsyth, just so he could help people in need. He just loved to help the community in anyway they needed and the fire department was just another way to do so. He was a great attribute to the citizens of the Arcade Fire Department and will be greatly missed by all!"
It is the second tragic loss of an Arcade fireman in the last year. On Dec. 5, 2019, fireman George "Johnny" Childs died from cardiac arrest. He had fought a fire the evening before and his death was reportedly caused by stress and overexertion from the fire. Childs was honored on the National Fallen Firefighter's Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
