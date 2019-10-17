The Arcade City Council unanimously approved its FY2020 budget at its Oct. 14 city council meeting.
The budget passed 4-0 (Ron Smith was absent).
The approved budget is set at $866,525, up from the current year's budget of $823,500. The FY2020 budget goes from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
The projected Arcade Police Department expense is $406,723. The city's projected administrative expense is $307,835. Projected maintenance for roads and parks is $132,204.
In other action at its Oct. 14 meeting, the council approved:
a business license for Travis Turner at 305 Rolling Acres, Arcade, to operate Drake General Contracting.
• (3-0, Cindy Bone abstained) a sponsorship request of $300 for the East Jackson band for the annual Georgia Contest of Champions.
• a resolution for mayor Doug Haynie to sign adopting the 2019 Comprehensive Plan.
• the City of Ethics Recertification Resolution, which the whole council signed.
• a 2019 budget amendment to complete the maintenance building. The amendment is for $17,905. The approval allows the funds to come out of the city's reserve funds.
• the 2020 LMIG application. The application includes patching and repaving three-tenths of a mile on Rolling Acres, plus patching and repaving 1/4 mile on North Trotters Way.
